The best online games and puzzles you can play daily in 2024

One of The New York Times' more recent word games online, Connections was an instant hit when it first launched. The game presents you with a grid of 16 cards. Each usually has a word written on it but this can also be a single letter, a number or, in the case of an April 1 game, emoji.

The aim is to find out how to categorize the cards into four groups. There's only one correct answer, and the groups tend to be of varying difficulty, ranging from the yellow group (for instance, metal elements or types of flowers) to the purple (homophones for names of philosophers or what the letter "O" might mean).

There's no timer, but you can only make three incorrect guesses before you lose and the answer is revealed. I've played every single day since the game debuted and while it's always nice to get a perfect game with no mistakes, having a long winning streak is very satisfying. My best so far is 32 victories in a row. — Kris Holt, Contributing Reporter