The best puzzle games for 2024

Mini Motorways and its predecessor Mini Metro are the kinds of games that can be simultaneously chill and extremely stressful. The chill comes from developer Dinosaur Polo Club’s simple animations, bright but somehow also muted color schemes and minimalistic music and sound effects. The stress comes from the gameplay, which always ends up spiraling out of control.

In Mini Motorways, you’re tasked with building roads to connect houses and businesses and keep traffic flowing. It starts off simple enough, with a couple houses and a few different destinations, but your city keeps getting larger, there are more cars on the road and the layout that was so effective a few minutes earlier is suddenly strained. Mini Metro has a similar vibe, as you build subway lines and stations on a map vaguely resembling some of the world’s biggest cities.

Both games end when stations get too crowded, or cars aren’t able to get to and from their destinations. The last few minutes before it all comes crashing down is incredibly stressful, as you try to reorganize streets or completely change subway designs to keep up with the influx of passengers all in service of getting a higher score. But there’s an undeniable sense of calm that can happen when your subway line is just humming along, or when everyone in your city can get to the store. There’s nearly endless replay-ability here, too. — N.I.