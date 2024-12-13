Borderlands 4 gameplay trailer shows four new Vault Hunters having a bad day

It's only been a short few months since Gearbox announced Borderlands 4, the next game in its long-running looter shooter franchise. Back in August, all we had was a cryptic teaser, but at today's Game Awards, we got a proper look at the new game.

Gearbox says the new Borderlands game will arrive with four new Vault Hunters with "the deepest and most diverse" skill trees in the series' history. The game's story will focus on the Timekeeper, "a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high." As with all the Borderlands games, 4 will support solo or co-op gameplay with up to three players.

The last Borderlands game was 2019's Borderlands 3, which debuted on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It was well received — though less so than the first two mainline games — and sold over 5 million copies. Since then, Gearbox also developed and released Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a fantasy-infused spinoff with a sizeable contingent of diehard fans, and took over development of Risk of Rain 2.

Gearbox was acquired by Take-Two Interactive in March 2024, following the extended and expansive implosion of its former owner, Embracer Group. Borderlands 4 will be Gearbox's first release since the acquisition and there's something about this that feels like coming home, considering Take-Two's label 2K Games is the Borderlands series' longtime publisher.