Bungie's Marathon won't force Xbox and PC players to log in with a PlayStation account
A first look at gameplay is coming this weekend.
Bungie is set to take the wrappers off Marathon this Saturday and reveal gameplay from its first non-Destiny project in many years (and its first new one since ). Before that though, the studio has about the multi-platform extraction shooter that PC and Xbox gamers may like to hear. The game won't force players to log in with a PlayStation account on those platforms.
The Marathon team confirmed on the game's official Discord server that "Marathon will not require a PlayStation Account for players on PC and Xbox." The developers said this in response to a user who was concerned that they might not be able to play Marathon on PC, since PSN wasn't supported in their country.
This is relevant considering the . The PC version of that Sony-published game was going to require players to connect to a PSN account. That wasn't enforced during the first three-ish months Helldivers 2 was available on Steam due to network issues, but it was later . The shift would have locked out players who had already bought the game in countries where PSN wasn't available.
Sony quickly on the PSN requirement for Helldivers 2 following a backlash but the situation tarnished the reputation of a great game. The company later for many of its single-player games on PC, though it tried to incentivize players for linking their Steam account to PSN by offering in-game goodies.
Bungie hasn't said much about Marathon since , but the gameplay showcase this weekend will shed much more light on what the game's all about. For what it's worth, streamer DrLupo to have been playtesting Marathon through various iterations over the last six years, and said it's gotten better each time he's tried it.