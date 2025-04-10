Bungie's Marathon won't force Xbox and PC players to log in with a PlayStation account

Bungie is set to take the wrappers off Marathon this Saturday and reveal gameplay from its first non-Destiny project in many years (and its first new one since joining Sony in 2022 ). Before that though, the studio has confirmed one detail about the multi-platform extraction shooter that PC and Xbox gamers may like to hear. The game won't force players to log in with a PlayStation account on those platforms.

The Marathon team confirmed on the game's official Discord server that "Marathon will not require a PlayStation Account for players on PC and Xbox." The developers said this in response to a user who was concerned that they might not be able to play Marathon on PC, since PSN wasn't supported in their country.

This is relevant considering the Helldivers 2 mess from last year . The PC version of that Sony-published game was going to require players to connect to a PSN account. That wasn't enforced during the first three-ish months Helldivers 2 was available on Steam due to network issues, but it was later going to come into effect . The shift would have locked out players who had already bought the game in countries where PSN wasn't available.

Sony quickly backtracked on the PSN requirement for Helldivers 2 following a backlash but the situation tarnished the reputation of a great game. The company later dropped mandatory PSN logins for many of its single-player games on PC, though it tried to incentivize players for linking their Steam account to PSN by offering in-game goodies.