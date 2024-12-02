Call of Duty is getting some kind of game mode inspired by Squid Game

Here's a collaboration I wasn't expecting. The hit gaming franchise Call of Duty and the hit Netflix show Squid Game are teaming up for some kind of game mode to commemorate the latter's second season .

We don't exactly know what this partnership will entail, but it looks like a game mode for both Black Ops 6 and Warzone. There's a trailer but it's devoid of any real details.

We do know that we don't have long to wait. The description underneath the trailer notes that "Squid Game comes to Call of Duty this January." This makes sense, given that season two of the Netflix show drops on December 26 .

Maybe players will enter the titular Squid Game with a full arsenal of modern weaponry. Or maybe we'll actually play as the psychotic guards, gunning down desperate contestants with reckless abandon. Late stage capitalism, baby! In any event, we'll find out next month.