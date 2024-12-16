CD Projekt Red confirms it recast Ciri’s voice actor for The Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red took us by surprise when it dropped a cinematic trailer for The Witcher 4 at The Game Awards, revealing Ciri as the new protagonist. Amidst all the excitement, some observant fans also noticed that Geralt of Rivia's adopted daughter seems to sound pretty different than before, and not just in a 'several years have passed' kind of way. In a statement to TheGamer, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Ciri has been recast. While she was previously voiced by Jo Wyatt, Ciara Berkeley has taken over the role.

"Ciara Berkeley was cast as Ciri for The Witcher 4 Cinematic Reveal Trailer," a spokesperson for CD Projekt Red told TheGamer, and later added that Berkeley voices Ciri in the full game too. "Ciara is a talented actress who impressed us with her enthusiasm and vocal acting skills, and in this trailer we believe she truly brought Ciri to life in a way that is both faithful to the character and exciting for fans of the series." So there it is.

The Game Awards brought a ton of announcements last week in addition to our first look at The Witcher 4. You can catch up on all the biggest news here.