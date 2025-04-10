Cheeky household object romance sim Date Everything! is now arriving in June

The absurdist romance sim Date Everything! has yet another release date. After two delays, creators Sassy Chap Games and Team17 said on Thursday that the cheeky sandbox dating game will launch on June 17.

Date Everything! is an appropriate title for a game that lets you woo human personifications of household objects. (Shut-ins, rejoice!) Each datable item offers three paths, determined through dialog branches: love, hate and friendship. So, for example, you can fall in love with your cabinet (the dashing Cabrizio), forge a friendship with your wisecracking water heater (Winnifred) or create a bitter rivalry with your wall (the Spartan-looking Wallace).

You can even encounter Doug, your (shirtless and jacked) sense of existential dread, who lurks in a dimly lit hallway.

Sassy Chap Games / Team17

The game offers multiple endings for each character, so it should provide plenty of replayability. It has 70,000 dialog lines and some recognizable actors on its cast list, including Felicia Day (Supernatural, Fallout) and Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle).

After blowing past its previously planned release dates (October and February), Date Everything! is set to arrive on June 17. Assuming there aren't further delays, digital versions will be available that day for PC, Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with physical versions arriving sometime after that. There's no pricing info yet.

You can get a better sense of the game's surreal premise in the new trailer below.