Remedy just announced that Control Ultimate Edition will be released for Mac computers on February 12, 2025. The developer didn’t say which Macs would run the title, but it’s a safe bet that the game will only work on M-series computers.

Control Ultimate Edition contains the original game, post-launch patches and season pass expansions. It hasn’t been revealed if this version will include the updates for current-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This information comes from the company’s Capital Markets Day , a meeting of investors. Remedy made some other announcements during the gathering, including that it’s still working on Control 2.

The game was first revealed back in 2022 and we haven’t heard much since that original announcement. The developer did note that the sequel would be an action RPG. This is interesting because the first Control had some RPG elements, with various weapon and ability upgrades, but I wouldn’t call it a full-fledged action RPG. Remedy owns the Control IP now, so it can do whatever it wants with the franchise.

The developer made an announcement that the original Control would be receiving a free update early next year. This update will unlock “some previously released content.” It also crowed that the critical darling Alan Wake 2 has sold more than 1.8 million units since launch. The sequel was Remedy’s fastest-selling game ever .