Cozy Lord of the Rings game Tales of the Shire is delayed to July

Samwise Gamgee said, "It's the job that's never started as takes longest to finish." But then, he hadn't been exposed to the world of video game development. Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, a cozy take on the most idyllic pocket of Middle Earth, has been delayed. The new launch date is July 29. According to a post from the devs at Wētā Workshop Game Studio, this delay is about ensuring that all the project's supported platforms "can enjoy the same cozy experience." It is currently slated to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Steam and Xbox Series X.

📢 Tales of the Shire needs a bit more simmering... Now coming July 29th, 2025. Thank you for your support and patience.🍽️🥧#TalesOfTheShire #LOTR #cozygaming pic.twitter.com/8afaLnGfFL — Tales of the Shire (@talesoftheshire) February 20, 2025