Netflix scuttles plans to add six previously announced games to its service
The company said this was 'just a natural part of adjusting our portfolio.'
Netflix has been revamping its in recent months, including making adjustments to the library of titles that it offers subscribers at no extra cost. The company has release plans for six games that were previously bound for iOS and Android through its platform.
As first reported by , the company will no longer bring Thirsty Suitors, Compass Point: West and Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game to its library. Nor will it offer three titles from Klei Entertainment: Don't Starve Together, Lab Rat and Rotwood. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the decision to Engadget, noting that nixing the planned additions was "just a natural part of adjusting our portfolio as we learn more about what our members like."
Tales of the Shire, a cozy life sim game featuring hobbits, is to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next month. Action RPG Thirsty Suitors received positive reviews when it debuted on PC and consoles . As for that was a co-op expansion to Don't Starve, a hit survival game from 2013.
Netflix has been retooling its games division after bringing in a new leader for the department last summer. It has removed several games from its library and it emerged in October that it had , which was dubbed Team Blue. Meanwhile, Leanne Loombe — an executive who helped bring the likes of Hades and Grand Theft Auto to Netflix's library while leading second- and third-party development and publishing efforts — the head of games at Annapurna Interactive following there.
Meanwhile, Netflix aims to add more high-profile mainstream games to its catalog — the WWE 2K series is . Other areas of focus include its well-known franchises, narrative-driven games, party and couch co-op titles and games for kids,