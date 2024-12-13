Dispatch is a new narrative game from ex-Telltale developers

One of the highlights from The Game Awards last night was the moment Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and voice actor Laura Bailey took the stage to reveal Dispatch. Set to arrive in 2025, the narrative game is from AdHoc Studio, founded by former Telltale Games developers, and features a stacked cast including Paul, Bailey, Jeffrey Wright, Erin Yvette, Jacksepticeye and others — a mix of A-list Hollywood talent and top-tier game voice actors.

The toon-style Dispatch offers narrative, dialogue-driven gameplay in the same vein as Telltale. According to the Steam page, you play as "Robert Robertson, AKA Mecha Man, whose mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch center: not as a hero, but a dispatcher."

There's more in the official synopsis, which explains that Dispatch is "a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter. Manage a dysfunctional team of misfit heroes and strategize who to send to emergencies around the city, all while balancing office politics, personal relationships, and your own quest to become a hero."

AdHoc sprung up in 2019, when former Telltale devs joined forces to continue Telltale's adventure game legacy, after the Walking Dead studio laid off most of its staff in 2018. A rebooted Telltale worked with AdHoc on The Wolf Among Us 2, but last year, the developer announced that it had laid off most of its team. However, it recently said that The Wolf Among Us 2 has not been cancelled.