Doom meets Dredd in Defect, a squad-based shooter with a Mick Gordon soundtrack

Dystopian shooters with strong echoes of Doom are a dime a dozen. But when the people behind the recent entries for that hellishly good franchise are the ones making a new game, it's worth taking a look. Today the trailer dropped for a new game called Defect from a new studio called Emptyvessel.

Think multiplayer Doom gameplay with a heavy layer of Dredd. The game is set in a city governed by a sinister AI and rocked by violence as different factions trying to secure power. The trailer is mostly setting the atmosphere and showcasing shiny graphics courtesy of Unreal Engine 5. But it does include a few snippets of pre-production gameplay that show some of the arsenal. The one that stands out is a weapon with a screen showing highlighted enemies, even ones behind walls. The gadget indicates that there will be a strategic side to the gameplay on top of the gory destruction. Defect also promises multiple objectives with different finales for each of the matches.

Emptyvessel boasts veterans from many of the heavy-hitting titles in AAA game development. There's a lot of alumni from Doom, as well as experienced creatives from Call of Duty, Uncharted, Tomb Raider and The Last of Us.