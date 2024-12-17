'Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance' servers will shut down in February

Wizards of the Coast is shutting down the online servers for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance early next year. According to the updated store listings , the game will no longer be available for purchase and its servers will go down for good on February 24, 2025. "The base game and all DLC are still available to play in offline single player by anyone who currently owns it," the notice from the company adds.

Dark Alliance launched in 2021 with a single-player mode and an option for up to four-player co-op. It marked the first time WotC had published a video game from the hugely popular D&D universe. The project was meant to follow in the lineage of the Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance games that were released in the 2000s, but the title made by Tuque Games didn't receive the same high praise as those predecessors. For some context, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance has an 87 score on Metacritic and Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 has a 78. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance sits down at a decidedly middling 53.