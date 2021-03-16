'Dungeons & Dragons' game 'Dark Alliance' arrives on June 22nd

It marks the first time Wizards of the Coast is publishing a 'D&D' video game.
Kris Holt
03.16.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 16th, 2021
'Dungeons & Dragons' video game 'Dark Alliance'
Tuque Games/Wizards of the Coast

Dark Alliance, an action RPG that takes place in the world of Dungeons & Dragons, will hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Steam on June 22nd. It will offer free upgrades from PS4 to PS5 (through a download code) and Xbox One to Series X/S via Smart Delivery.

You'll have four heroes to choose from: fighter, rogue, barbarian and ranger. Each has their own playstyle and custom abilities, and you'll unlock more skills and better gear as you progress. You can play co-op with up to three of your friends and battle the likes of Frost Giants, Beholders and White Dragons.

Dark Alliance is being developed by Tuque Games and it's the first Dungeons & Dragons video game that Wizards of the Coast has published. The standard version costs $40, while the $60 digital deluxe and physical SteelBook versions include access to the Echoes of the Blood War expansion and a Lich weapon set. If you lock in a preorder, you'll snag an exclusive Beholder weapon set.

