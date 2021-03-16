'Dungeons & Dragons' game 'Dark Alliance' arrives on June 22nd

Dark Alliance , an action RPG that takes place in the world of Dungeons & Dragons , will hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Steam on June 22nd. It will offer free upgrades from PS4 to PS5 (through a download code) and Xbox One to Series X/S via Smart Delivery.

You'll have four heroes to choose from: fighter, rogue, barbarian and ranger. Each has their own playstyle and custom abilities, and you'll unlock more skills and better gear as you progress. You can play co-op with up to three of your friends and battle the likes of Frost Giants, Beholders and White Dragons.