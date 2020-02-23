'Baldur's Gate 3' comes to Steam in 2020 as an Early Access game

You can also expect a flurry of D&D games for the next while. On top of this year's BG3 and a Dark Alliance remake, Hasbro expects to release a game in the role-playing franchise every year until 2025. To put it another way, you might get a flashback to the late '80s and early '90s, when SSI was releasing D&D titles like clockwork.

The new Baldur's Gate was supposed to be a "launch window" title for Google Stadia, although the timing shows that's not really true anymore. This is now just another game that should be available through Stadia, albeit one that might be well-suited to cloud gaming.