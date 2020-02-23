Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Larian Studios/Wizards of the Coast

'Baldur's Gate 3' comes to Steam in 2020 as an Early Access game

You can also expect a flurry of Dungeons & Dragons games until 2025.
It took a while, but Larian Studios is narrowing down launch plans for Baldur's Gate 3. Hasbro (which controls Dungeons & Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast) has confirmed at the New York Toy Fair that the long-anticipated role-playing sequel will arrive on Steam sometime in 2020 as an Early Access title. You won't see BG3 gameplay until Larian's PAX East presentation on February 27th at 3:30PM Eastern, but it's already clear the studio doesn't intend to make players wait much longer past the two decades since Baldur's Gate 2.

You can also expect a flurry of D&D games for the next while. On top of this year's BG3 and a Dark Alliance remake, Hasbro expects to release a game in the role-playing franchise every year until 2025. To put it another way, you might get a flashback to the late '80s and early '90s, when SSI was releasing D&D titles like clockwork.

The new Baldur's Gate was supposed to be a "launch window" title for Google Stadia, although the timing shows that's not really true anymore. This is now just another game that should be available through Stadia, albeit one that might be well-suited to cloud gaming.

