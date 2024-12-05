EA just made a whole bunch of accessibility patents open-source

EA has just made 23 accessibility patents open-source, as reported by Game Developer . This means that other developers throughout the industry can use the technology at no cost. The news comes after EA made a pledge back in 2021 not to sue rival companies for co-opting these types of tools.

As of today, third parties can openly use a whole lot of patented tech to improve accessibility for users. This includes new speech recognition tools, simplified speech tech in games and the ability to create personalized speech detection algorithms. EA says other devs can use this technology to "make it possible for those players' speech to be more effectively recognized and reflected in-game in a way that is representative of their age, emotion, language and speaking style."

There's also an internal plugin for Unreal Engine 5 that went into the open-source pile. This one incorporates EA's photosensitivity analysis tech, called IRIS, and should allow developers to quickly catch potential problems that could impact players with certain health issues related to vision or the nervous system.

Kerry Hopkins, EA's SVP of global affairs, says this new group of open-source patents "encourages the industry to work together to make video games more inclusive by removing unintended barriers to access." The company also says that this is just the beginning of its efforts to improve accessibility across the industry, as it's going to start running accessible design workshops and expanding its testing capabilities.