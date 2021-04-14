'Apex Legends' has 100 million players after two years

Just over two months , Apex Legends has more than 100 million total players worldwide. Developer Respawn Entertainment announced the news over on Twitter with a video celebrating the milestone and promising it’s “just getting started” on the battle royale title.
While Apex was quick to pass the and player mark in its first month of availability, it’s had a harder time maintaining that breakneck momentum. Before today’s announcement, the last time EA, its publisher, talked about player count was when Apex crossed the player threshold. That was in late 2019. Since then, the game has enjoyed more moderate (and arguably sustainable) growth, with the company revealing in its Q3 earnings that the player base had increased by 30 percent year over year. EA has yet to detail how the game’s recent , but it couldn’t have hurt things.
All the same, 100 million players is a significant milestone, especially in a crowded market that includes juggernauts like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone that, as of their most recent updates, had and respectively. And despite being the middle child in that grouping, none of that has stopped Apex from being a financial performer for EA. The company expects the game to pull in more than $500 million this year. When you add that there’s a , it's safe to say Apex has a bright future ahead of itself.