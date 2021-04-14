'Apex Legends' has 100 million players after two years

Just over two months after its two-year birthday , Apex Legends has more than 100 million total players worldwide. Developer Respawn Entertainment announced the news over on Twitter with a video celebrating the milestone and promising it’s “just getting started” on the battle royale title.

While Apex was quick to pass the 25 million and 50 million player mark in its first month of availability, it’s had a harder time maintaining that breakneck momentum. Before today’s announcement, the last time EA, its publisher, talked about player count was when Apex crossed the 70 million player threshold. That was in late 2019. Since then, the game has enjoyed more moderate (and arguably sustainable) growth, with the company revealing in its Q3 earnings that the player base had increased by 30 percent year over year. EA has yet to detail how the game’s recent Nintendo Switch release is doing , but it couldn’t have hurt things.