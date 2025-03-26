EA used LiDAR to model the tracks in F1 25

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Codemasters' Formula 1 franchise is back for another lap. Publisher EA says the tracks in F1 2025 have a more realistic look and feel, thanks to LiDAR scanning. The new installment arrives on May 30.

Although EA initially didn't offer much detail about LiDAR's use, it confirmed on Thursday that it involved high-resolution 3D scans of real-world tracks to make them as close to a 1:1 representation as possible. (After all, it's the same tech autonomous vehicles use for real-time 3D mapping and object detection.)

EA scanned five tracks on F1 race weekends: Bahrain, Miami, Melbourne, Suzuka and Imola. It then used millions of data points from those batches to recreate the courses for F1 2025. "These tracks now reflect every bump and detail, including safety barriers and fan areas," the company said, adding that LiDAR allowed for "unprecedented accuracy" in this year's installment.

EA / Codemasters

In other areas, F1 25 overhauls My Team, with players now able to serve as the squad's owner and driver. And in the Braking Point story mode, Konnersport has moved up in the world and is now a highly competitive team battling for championships. But wait, "a dramatic event throws the team into chaos," so rest assured the writing team still understands the importance of using obstacles in storytelling.

EA is also adding a new race mode with a fun wrinkle: You can race several tracks backward. To be clear, that doesn't mean you'll screech around the circuit with your car in reverse. (Although that may have a twisted fun to it.) Instead, everyone's forward-facing vehicles will drive the tracks opposite their usual direction. If nothing else, it should add more variety to the game.

Reverse tracks will be available for Silverstone, Zandvoort and the Red Bull Ring. You can kick it in "R" in Grand Prix, Time Trial, Multiplayer modes or add them to Career modes beginning with the game's second season.

F1 25 launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 30. If you own F1 23 or F1 24, you can save 15 percent off your pre-order of the game's Iconic Edition, which typically costs $80 on PC and $90 on consoles. That variant will add post-launch Braking Point chapters that tie into Apple's upcoming film F1, starring Brad Pitt. Meanwhile, the base game costs $60 on PC and $70 on PlayStation and Xbox.

You can check out the trailer below, featuring cover star Lewis Hamilton.

Update, April 17, 2025, 11AM ET: This story has been updated with extra info about LiDAR scanning and reverse tracks.