Elden Ring: Nightreign trailer details all eight classes and some fiery hazards

A few weeks out from the arrival of Elden Ring: Nightreign , developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have released a lengthy overview trailer that offers an in-depth look at what's in store. The run-based Elden Ring spinoff gives players three in-game days to prepare for a final boss battle with the help of up to two human-controlled allies.

The new trailer explains that you'll have a limited time to strengthen your character. You can level up by fighting dangerous grunts or scour the land for weapons and other gear. You can also collect useful information that's hidden in enemy bases. Alternatively, you can face off against more formidable enemies inside fortresses and receive "powerful rewards" if you can take them down. You don't have to stay with your teammates the entire time either, as you can take a divide-and-conquer approach to your runs.

Limveld (a renamed version of the original game's first main area Limgrave) is procedurally generated, so things will be different every time you play. Yup, this is a roguelite, folks. Expect the unexpected, as obstacles can include things like meteor strikes and craters that are full of lava.

As in the likes of Fortnite and other battle royale games, the playable area will shrink over time, nudging your squad into encounters with minor bosses when night falls. So you'd best make good use of your time to prepare for these tough fights. If you do fall in battle, one of your allies can revive you by, uh, attacking you. Look, this is Elden Ring, it doesn't have to make complete sense.

In addition, the trailer reveals details about the eight character classes in Elden Ring: Nightreign. Each has their own weapons, passive abilities and skills. One has a grappling hook that can pull in enemies or be used to swiftly close a gap. Another can turn invisible to sneak around enemies or ambush them. I suspect quite a few people will opt for the sea-faring Raider, whose arsenal includes a powerful blow that can't be interrupted by an enemy attack. Let's see how those colossal bosses like the taste of their own medicine.

After each run, whether you triumph or fail, you'll earn relics. These are part of a permanent progress system and can be used to improve your stats. You'll be able to unlock cosmetic costumes as well. Some of these take inspiration from previous FromSoftware games, such as one that references Solaire from Dark Souls.