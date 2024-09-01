Electrolight is a short and sweet Playdate adventure game about branching out

Heart-warming little adventure games have really found a place to thrive in the Playdate. I picked up Electrolight this weekend while looking for something in the same vein as the bite-sized puzzle/exploration game, Eyeland — cute, low-commitment, not particularly difficult — and found it to be utterly charming.

Electrolight is described as “a tiny game about a tiny piece of light on a tiny adventure.” In it, you’re just a twinkle of light trying to find your way out of a computer so you can see the world. There are only a handful of rooms to explore, with a few simple puzzles to solve and items to collect that will help you advance on your mission. And there are some inspirational messages sprinkled throughout to encourage you on your journey toward new experiences.

Weakty

It’s a short game that’s perfect for a moment when you just want something lighthearted to keep you busy for a half-hour or so. I completed it in about 20 minutes. Electrolight only costs $2 on the Playdate Catalog.