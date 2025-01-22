Eleven percent of game developers were laid off in 2024, according to GDC survey

It's a challenging time to be a developer these days, according to GDC's 2025 State of the Game Industry report that surveyed over 3,000 game devs and industry professionals. In one of the worst years ever for game industry job losses, 11 percent of developers said they were let go from their positions in 2024 and 29 percent observed direct colleagues being laid off. All of that is part of an unfortunate trend caused in part by consolidation that could see around 14,000 layoffs in 2024 when final tallies are done.

Meanwhile, live service games appear to be here to stay, despite the spectacular flameout of Concord and the axing of several Sony projects. One-third of AAA developers said they're currently working on live service games (GaaS), with 16 percent across the entire developer base working on such titles. That doesn't mean they all like it though, as 41 percent expressed that they weren't interested at all on working on GaaS style games. That lines up with a general malaise among gamers with regard to live service titles.

One encouraging upward trend is in PC games, where 80 percent of developers reported that they were working — up massively from 66 percent last year. That could be due in part to Valve's Steam deck, as 44 precent of devs said they were interested in working specifically on that platform. Browser games are also on the upswing, with 16 percent of respondents working on releases. Finally, while gaming execs seem to love the potential for AI in gaming, developers hate it, with 30 percent saying it's having a negative impact on the industry — up 12 percent from last year.