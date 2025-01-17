Sony axes two more live service games

Sony has canceled two more live-service games, one from its remake and remaster studio Bluepoint and another from Days Gone developer Bend Studio in Oregon, the company confirmed to Bloomberg. Neither studio will be closed, though the company has yet to say if any layoffs will occur. "We are working closely with each studio to determine what are the next projects," a spokesperson said.

Bluepoint is the studio that created the much-lauded remakes of Demon's Souls and Shadow of the Colossus. The company reportedly helped with God of War Ragnarok from between 2020 and 2022, and following that, was working on the live-service project canceled yesterday, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier said in a post on BlueSky. Bend Studio has been a first-party developer for Sony since 2000, with its most recent project being the action-adventure game Days Gone, released for PS4 in 2019.

The cancelations are the latest failures for Sony in the GaaS (games as a service) arena, following the spectacular flameout of Concord in September 2024. While the company did have a hit with Helldivers II last year, it reportedly canceled several other live-service games in the last several years, including one based on Spider-Man. Sony Interactive Entertainment cut around 1,120 jobs in 2024 across various studios, including Bungie, Naughty Dog and Insomniac — part of an unfortunate trend in the industry.