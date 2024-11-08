God of War Ragnarok for PS5 finally lets Kratos solve puzzles in peace

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Ghosts of Sparta rejoice, for you can now think in peace without your smart-ass son reminding you how slow-witted you are. The latest patch for the PS5 version of God of War Ragnarok adds the option first seen in the PC port to tone down the boy’s excessive and unsolicited hints when Kratos is contemplating the game’s many puzzles. Stick a sock in it, Atreus.

Game Version 06.00 for PlayStation 5 adds the “reduced puzzle hints” feature. Although Atreus isn’t the title’s only overly helpful companion, he’s Kratos’ most frequent comrade in the award-winning game and therefore the most notorious culprit. Activating the option will pipe down all of your partners’ excessive hints throughout the game, a feature players would’ve loved to have had when Ragnarok arrived two years ago.

The update also includes PS5 Pro enhancements, like a new mode that enables “Favor Quality” while keeping things running at a smooth 60 fps. The patch also lets owners of the new console unlock the framerate when running on variable refresh rate monitors, and the Favor Performance mode gets boosted to match the PS5 Pro’s boosted specs. Finally, it adds support for the AI-fueled PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution as an upscaling option.

On both PS5 tiers, the update also adds a new accessibility option with audio descriptions for all the game’s cinematic scenes. You’ll also find the requisite bug fixes, including remedies for Brok losing his way to the shop in Freyr’s camp (dumbass) and problems related to crafting hilts.