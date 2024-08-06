Fall Guys is now in Fortnite's battle royale mode for a limited time

Epic Games has brought two of its tentpole titles together in a fun way: Fall Guys has come to the Fortnite island for a limited time . A familiar-looking obstacle course has appeared in the skies above the sprawling battle royale arena. It'll be there until August 15.

If you happen to find a Bean Idol in the Classy Courts area of the map, your character will be transported to the obstacle course and turned into a Fall Guys bean (which, fact fans, is canonically six feet tall ). If you're using an original Fortnite character rather than a licensed one, your bean will look like that skin. Otherwise, you'll have a default naked bean. You'll revert back to your regular more-boring humanoid look when you finish the course.

You'll have up to three attempts to finish the course but you can only complete it once per match. Once the course is in the storm, though, it'll be inaccessible.

There's a 120-second time limit and if you fall off, you'll respawn at a checkpoint or the start of the course. The faster you finish, the better the loot you'll get. So if you're good at Fall Guys, you'll suddenly be at an advantage in Fortnite. Finish in under 50 seconds and you'll get gold loot, likely making it easier for you to destroy those pesky Cybertrucks . There are quests you can complete for cosmetics like a Fall Guys bean-inspired back bling too.

Fall Guys is also now part of Fortnite's creative mode. There are a few pre-built islands you can check out that have new versions of iconic Fall Guys stages, including an unlimited version of Hex-A-Gone. You'll be able to build your own Fall Guys-themed islands in Fortnite too and publish them for others to check out. Whenever you're playing on these islands, your character will be in bean form.