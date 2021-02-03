Epic Games has bought 'Fall Guys' studio Mediatonic

Epic Games has bought Tonic Games Group, the parent company of Fall Guys studio Mediatonic. The collective also includes the publisher Irregular Corporation and another studio, Fortitude Games.

“Beyond the shared vision among our teams, we see tremendous potential in combining forces with Epic," Tonic Games Group co-founder and chief games officer Paul Croft said in a statement. "Whether it’s about making our own games the best they can be or empowering other game developers to take their content from a kernel of an idea to commercial success, we know that together we will be able to reach greater heights.”

The Fall Guys "gameplay isn't changing," according to Epic. The company plans to keep investing in the hit platformer battle royale. The game is currently available on PlayStation 4, PS5 and Steam. Fall Guys will land on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this summer. Presumably after this deal, it will arrive on the Epic Games Store in the future as well.

In a blog post, Mediatonic said it's hoping to bring some of the features of Fortnite and Rocket League over to Fall Guys. Those include account systems, cross-play and squad vs squad modes. Unlike those other two games, Fall Guys isn't going free-to-play, at least not for the time being. Fall Guys already uses the same anti-cheat software as Fortnite.

The news comes on the same day that Fall Guys received five BAFTA Games Awards nominations. Mediatonic recently revealed a futuristic theme for the game's upcoming fourth season.