'Rocket League' will go free-to-play on September 23rd

Over the last couple of months, Psyonix has been explaining how various aspects of the free-to-play transition will work, including cross-platform progression. There’ll be an update for existing players tomorrow (September 16th) that will allow them to link the game to an Epic Games account. Once you’ve done so, you can access the Rocket League items you’ve unlocked across all platforms. Those who already own the game will also receive Legacy items tomorrow, and the update includes other additions and quality-of-life changes.

When Rocket League goes free-to-play next week, it’ll debut on the Epic Games Store. If you claim the game there by October 23rd, you’ll get a $10 coupon you can put towards any game or add-on in the store, as long as it costs at least $14.99. If you download Rocket League from the Epic Store, you’ll also get a couple of bonus cosmetic items when you fire it up for the first time.

It appears there’s a Fortnite-related in-game event in the works too. Psyonix said it’ll soon reveal more details about a Llama-Rama event, which’ll start soon after the free-to-play move.