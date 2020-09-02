Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Psyonix

Free-to-play ‘Rocket League’ won’t need PS Plus or Switch Online plans

Xbox Live Gold members aren't nearly as lucky.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
35m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

asdf
Psyonix

The release of Rocket League’s massive gameplay redesign is mere weeks away and its developer, Psyonix, is sharing more details as to what gamers can expect once it does drop around mid-September. High on that list is the fact that neither Playstation or Switch owners will need to maintain an online subscription in order to play. Xbox Live Gold players, unfortunately, will.

Additionally, Rocket League is streamlining its various contests so that Rocket Pass and Tournament, Competitive Seasons all align with one another. Basically, Psyonix is setting things up so that timing for the start and end dates for Pass will align with the new Season — when Season 1 ends, so too will the current iteration of Pass. This way players will have a single, unified due-by date to track when earning rank.

Speaking of rank, the company is also adding four high-end ranks for hardcore players. Currently Grand Champion is the highest rank players can achieve. Once the free-to-play update arrives, players can aim for four even loftier goals: Grand Champion 1, Grand Champion 2, Grand Champion 3 and Supersonic Legend.

Lower-ranked players will also get a bit of a boost. Psyonix plans to “soft reset” existing players and push them closer to the median Gold III rank to help differentiate them from the influx of noobs that the company expects to see upon launch. Those neophyte players won’t be completely hung out to dry. Psyonix plans to implement a new tutorial system to whip first timers in competitive shape.

In this article: rocket league, free-to-play, PS4, PS Plus, Switch Online, Xbox Live Gold, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
PayPal has a fraud problem

PayPal has a fraud problem

View
Astronomers spot a super-rare class of black hole for the first time

Astronomers spot a super-rare class of black hole for the first time

View
Intel unveils Tiger Lake CPUs, rebrands Project Athena as Evo

Intel unveils Tiger Lake CPUs, rebrands Project Athena as Evo

View
Rocket Lab gains FAA approval to launch satellites from US soil

Rocket Lab gains FAA approval to launch satellites from US soil

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr