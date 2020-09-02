Free-to-play ‘Rocket League’ won’t need PS Plus or Switch Online plans

The release of Rocket League’s massive gameplay redesign is mere weeks away and its developer, Psyonix, is sharing more details as to what gamers can expect once it does drop around mid-September. High on that list is the fact that neither Playstation or Switch owners will need to maintain an online subscription in order to play. Xbox Live Gold players, unfortunately, will.

Additionally, Rocket League is streamlining its various contests so that Rocket Pass and Tournament, Competitive Seasons all align with one another. Basically, Psyonix is setting things up so that timing for the start and end dates for Pass will align with the new Season — when Season 1 ends, so too will the current iteration of Pass. This way players will have a single, unified due-by date to track when earning rank.