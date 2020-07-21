Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Psyonix

‘Rocket League’ will soon be free to play on all platforms

It’s also getting a big update.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
Comments
46 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A screenshot from Rocket League.
Psyonix

Good news for gamers who are quarantined and cash-strapped: Rocket League will soon be free to play on all platforms where it’s offered. It’s unclear exactly when we can expect this update, just that it’s coming “later this summer,” according to a statement from Psyonix. The developer has also announced updates to the game, including changes to the Tournament and Challenge systems.

For PC gamers, Rocket League will also be available for the first time on the Epic Games Store when the free to play update arrives. However, it can no longer be purchased from Steam. Those who already bought the game via Steam will be able to continue play with future updates and features. Psyonix hasn’t said what the new monetization system will look like, but it also said specifics will be revealed soon.

The forthcoming update is Rocket League’s “biggest one yet,” according to Psyonix. It includes cross-platform progression for players’ item inventory, Rocket Pass progress and competitive rank when linked to an Epic Games account. If you’ve played the game prior to the free-to-play update, you will be awarded “legacy status.” This includes: "Est. 20XX" title that displays the year when the player first started playing Rocket League, 200+ Common items upgraded to "Legacy" quality, Golden Cosmos Boost, Dieci-Oro Wheels and a Huntress Player Banner.

When Rocket League launched in July 2015 it was available for the PlayStation 4. Since then the game has been a success, spurring an official championship and a line of Hot Wheels-style toy cars. The game is also available on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Update, 2:30PM ET: Updated to clarify that Rocket League will arrive on the Epic Games Store when the free to play update arrives, rather than released today as the article originally stated.

In this article: Rocket League, Psyonix, free to play, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
46 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
SpaceX pulls off its first double fairing catch after a Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX pulls off its first double fairing catch after a Falcon 9 launch

View
LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

View
Microsoft stops offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships

Microsoft stops offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships

View
‘Rocket League’ will soon be free to play on all platforms

‘Rocket League’ will soon be free to play on all platforms

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr