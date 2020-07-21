Good news for gamers who are quarantined and cash-strapped: Rocket League will soon be free to play on all platforms where it’s offered. It’s unclear exactly when we can expect this update, just that it’s coming “later this summer,” according to a statement from Psyonix. The developer has also announced updates to the game, including changes to the Tournament and Challenge systems.

For PC gamers, Rocket League will also be available for the first time on the Epic Games Store when the free to play update arrives. However, it can no longer be purchased from Steam. Those who already bought the game via Steam will be able to continue play with future updates and features. Psyonix hasn’t said what the new monetization system will look like, but it also said specifics will be revealed soon.