Image credit: Mediatonic

‘Fall Guys’ will use the same anti-cheat software as 'Fortnite'

Developer Mediatonic apologized again for the game’s cheating problem.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
'Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout'
Mediatonic

The runaway hit Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has attracted plenty of positive attention -- it’s the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time and has seven million downloads on Steam. Unfortunately, it has also attracted lots of cheaters, at least on PC. Today, Mediatonic revealed plans to use the same anti-cheat software used by Fortnite

In a tweet, Mediatonic apologized about the cheating problem and said it’s expanding its current detection systems this week. The developers also said they’re working on a “BIG update,” which should add the Fortnite anti-cheat system. It’s supposed to arrive in the next couple of weeks.

Fortnite developer Epic Games owns and uses Easy Anti-Cheat. The software is used by more than 120 games, and it’s proven to be pretty reliable. So this update should provide the anti-cheat support that Fall Guys fans are looking for. 

Mediatonic has been working to fight cheaters for weeks now. It changed its detection criteria so that players would no longer have to report individual cheaters, and it started blocking cheaters in the middle of games, rather than after each round. It also closed a loophole that allowed cheaters to get around bans by creating new Family-Sharing accounts on Steam. 

But as Engadget’s Matt Brian found, those efforts haven’t done much to stop cheaters. 

Hopefully, adding Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat will be more effective, so Fall Guys players can stop fighting cheaters and get back to playing the game. 

In this article: fall guys, mediatonic, anti-cheat, software, update, cheating, fortnite, epic games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
