‘Fall Guys’ will use the same anti-cheat software as 'Fortnite'

The runaway hit Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has attracted plenty of positive attention -- it’s the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time and has seven million downloads on Steam. Unfortunately, it has also attracted lots of cheaters, at least on PC. Today, Mediatonic revealed plans to use the same anti-cheat software used by Fortnite.
In a tweet, Mediatonic apologized about the cheating problem and said it’s expanding its current detection systems this week. The developers also said they’re working on a “BIG update,” which should add the Fortnite anti-cheat system. It’s supposed to arrive in the next couple of weeks.