‘Fall Guys’ will use the same anti-cheat software as 'Fortnite'

[Not BeanBot] — Fall Guys | BeanBot Activated 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) September 6, 2020

Fortnite developer Epic Games owns and uses Easy Anti-Cheat. The software is used by more than 120 games, and it’s proven to be pretty reliable. So this update should provide the anti-cheat support that Fall Guys fans are looking for.

Mediatonic has been working to fight cheaters for weeks now. It changed its detection criteria so that players would no longer have to report individual cheaters, and it started blocking cheaters in the middle of games, rather than after each round. It also closed a loophole that allowed cheaters to get around bans by creating new Family-Sharing accounts on Steam.

But as Engadget’s Matt Brian found, those efforts haven’t done much to stop cheaters.

So, @FallGuysGame insists that cheaters are auto-detected and removed from the game ASAP. Notice this little complication of four rounds (first two blink and you’ll miss), but pay attention to the last two rounds and how they continued to blatantly cheat and progress. pic.twitter.com/qjhASDOdQG — Matt Brian (@m4tt) September 5, 2020

Hopefully, adding Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat will be more effective, so Fall Guys players can stop fighting cheaters and get back to playing the game.