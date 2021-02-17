'Fall Guys' is heading to Switch this summer

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is bringing its unique brand of battle royale ridiculousness to Nintendo Switch this summer.

The game debuted on PlayStation 4 and PC in August 2020, and became an immediate success. Part of that was due to a surge in demand for digital entertainment during the global coronavirus pandemic, and part of it was because the game is the embodiment of fun. It's a family-friendly online experience that supports up to 60 players per round, pitting them against each other in outlandish, cartoonish physical challenges. Over a handful of randomly selected gameplay modes and maps, the last player standing wins.

Since launch, the development team at Mediatonic have partnered with big names in pop culture and tech, including Ninja, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Amazon.

Fall Guys is in its third season of content, and it's in development for mobile devices in China by Chinese company Bilibili. The rough translation of that version's name is Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout, which is both accurate and adorable.

Nintendo revealed the Switch version of Fall Guys during today's Direct livestream.