Nintendo will stream a 50-minute Direct on February 17th at 5PM ET

Here's a pleasant surprise: you're about to get a flurry of Switch game news. Nintendo has announced a last-minute, 50-minute Direct livestream starting on February 17th at 5PM Eastern. While the gaming pioneer isn't sharing too much about what you can expect, it did tease both Switch titles due in the first half of 2021 as well as updates for existing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Don't be surprised if you hear about a new brawler or two.

There are a few candidates for the stream. Pokémon Snap for the Switch is due to ship April 30th, for starters. There's also a slew of third-party games reaching Nintendo's console in the first six months of the year, including Monster Hunter Rise, Bravely Default II and even Apex Legends. We'd note that some of these games are well-known by this point, though, so they might not get much attention. Don't be shocked if there are release dates for games previously sitting in development limbo, or announcements of brand new games. We wouldn't count on Metroid Prime 4 news when development restarted in 2019.

For some, the biggest news may simply be that it's a straightforward Nintendo Direct — the first since September 2019, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier noted. Many of the streams in the months since have been Minis, more indie-focused or even devoted to a theme park. This doesn't necessarily mean Nintendo will have earth-shattering news, but it's clearly a larger production than you've seen since the pandemic began.