Sephiroth joins 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s newest fighter is Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, and he’s heading to the game this month. Announced during The Game Awards, he’s the first new playable SSBU character since Nintendo added Min Min from Arms in June. Sephiroth is a fitting addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, since his foil, Cloud, is already in the game.

New main? 🤔 World Premiere of a brand new character, Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros Ultimate by @NintendoAmerica!! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/lfoeWsHNMv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Sephiroth is the 78th character to join the game’s roster. More recent additions include Steve and Alex from Minecraft and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Nintendo plans to add at least three more DLC characters, pushing the roster to 81 fighters total once everything is said and done. That’s a pretty good roster when you consider SSBU came out back in 2018.