'Minecraft' characters come to 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' on October 13th

You won’t have to wait too long to play as a Minecraft character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Microsoft, Mojang and Nintendo have followed up their teaser by confirming that Steve and Alex will be available for SSBU brawling on October 13th as part of the Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 collection. As promised, you’ll also see a Minecraft-themed stage and seven music additions.

It’s also clearer just how these blocky avatars will fight. You can swing your pickaxe for simple attacks, of course, but you can also “mine” stages to create blocks (as defensive tools) and craft items — there’s even a crafting table on the stage. The Final Smash for both characters is a “House of Boom” that tosses foes into a pile of explosive Creepers.