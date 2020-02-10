Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mojang/Microsoft, Twitter

'Minecraft' characters come to 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' on October 13th

And Minecraft Dungeons will support cross-play.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
14m ago
Alex and Steve from 'Minecraft' in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'
You won’t have to wait too long to play as a Minecraft character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Microsoft, Mojang and Nintendo have followed up their teaser by confirming that Steve and Alex will be available for SSBU brawling on October 13th as part of the Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 collection. As promised, you’ll also see a Minecraft-themed stage and seven music additions.

It’s also clearer just how these blocky avatars will fight. You can swing your pickaxe for simple attacks, of course, but you can also “mine” stages to create blocks (as defensive tools) and craft items — there’s even a crafting table on the stage. The Final Smash for both characters is a “House of Boom” that tosses foes into a pile of explosive Creepers.

The Fighters Pass Vol. 2 collection sells for $30 along with characters like Arms’ Min Min. If you’re only interested in Minecraft, though, you can buy Challenger Pack for $6 to get Steve and Alex.

The announcement came in sync with the Minecraft Live virtual event that included a slew of news for the Minecraft games themselves. Most notably, Minecraft Dungeons cross-platform play is coming in November for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. The Howling Peaks add-on for Minecraft proper, meanwhile, arrives in December. Microsoft and Mojang are determined to keep Minecraft in the limelight, and that includes experiences in other games.

