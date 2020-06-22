The next 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter is Min Min from 'Arms'

It's been known for quite some time that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter would be a character from Nintendo's Arms fighting game, and the company has at last revealed exactly who it'll be. You can add Min Min to your roster of available fighters later this month. She's the first new SSBU fighter since Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houseswas released in January.
SSBU director Masahiro Sakurai said in an announcement stream that the producer of Arms wanted Min Min in particular to join Smash. Arms is all about characters with extendable, spring-like arms, so she'll probably be solid at attacking from range.
As ever with a new fighter, Sakurai gave an in-depth look at Min Min's abilities, and offered some tips on how to use her. You can control the way her arms bend when she attacks, with the A and B buttons each bound to a separate arm. Mash both buttons and she'll deliver consecutive smash attacks. For her Final Smash, she can call in her Arms rivals to deliver a barrage of punches to an opponent.
There'll be a new stage, Spring Stadium, in which you can launch opponents and bounce them off the arches of the stadium. You'll also get 18 tracks from the Arms soundtrack as part of the DLC. Min Min, Spring Stadium and the music pack will be available June 29th. They're included in the $29.99 Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Otherwise, the standalone Min Min Challenger Pack costs $5.99.
Sakurai didn't spill any details about future DLC fighters -- there'll be at least five more as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. However, he did reveal a couple of upcoming Amiibo, Joker from Persona 5and Dragon Quest XI's hero, both of whom are DLC fighters in SSBU. He also gave a look at Mii Fighter costumes that'll also be released on June 29th: another Arms character in Nijara; Vault Boy from the Fallout series; and Heihachi, Callie and Marie from Splatoon. They'll cost 75 cents each.
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments
31Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Popular on Engadget
CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider