The next 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter is Min Min from 'Arms'

As ever with a new fighter, Sakurai gave an in-depth look at Min Min's abilities, and offered some tips on how to use her. You can control the way her arms bend when she attacks, with the A and B buttons each bound to a separate arm. Mash both buttons and she'll deliver consecutive smash attacks. For her Final Smash, she can call in her Arms rivals to deliver a barrage of punches to an opponent.

There'll be a new stage, Spring Stadium, in which you can launch opponents and bounce them off the arches of the stadium. You'll also get 18 tracks from the Arms soundtrack as part of the DLC. Min Min, Spring Stadium and the music pack will be available June 29th. They're included in the $29.99 Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Otherwise, the standalone Min Min Challenger Pack costs $5.99.

Sakurai didn't spill any details about future DLC fighters -- there'll be at least five more as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. However, he did reveal a couple of upcoming Amiibo, Joker from Persona 5 and Dragon Quest XI's hero, both of whom are DLC fighters in SSBU. He also gave a look at Mii Fighter costumes that'll also be released on June 29th: another Arms character in Nijara; Vault Boy from the Fallout series; and Heihachi, Callie and Marie from Splatoon. They'll cost 75 cents each.