Minecraft Festival is postponed due to coronavirus fears

Fans won't have to miss out on Minecraft Live, though. The streaming event will go on as planned, and will showcase the latest Minecraft news, features and behind-the-scenes looks at upcoming developments.

With so many conventions and events being cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns, this news isn't exactly a surprise. However, it seems odd that ReedPop and Mojang -- Minecraft's developer -- announced the convention just a week ago, when the COVID-19 virus was already at top of mind. To their credit, though, it was a good call to cancel the event before tickets went on sale and people booked travel arrangements -- many headaches were likely saved by acting preemptively.