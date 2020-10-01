The next 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter is Steve from 'Minecraft'

There’s always huge speculation around the identity of the next downloadable character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Rumors prior to today’s reveal suggested the latest addition would be Tracer from Overwatch. Instead, Steve from Minecraft is joining the Smash lineup as a DLC fighter.

Steve and Alex from @Minecraft are joining the #SmashBrosUltimate roster! Get ready to mine and craft your victories on the battlefield! pic.twitter.com/CtBNfENjEE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2020

That’s right, SSBU is getting a crossover with the best-selling game of all time. Other Minecraft characters — Alex, Enderman and the iconic Zombie — will be available as alternative outfits. A Minecraft-themed stage and seven new music tracks will also be available as part of the crossover.