Image credit: Mojang/Sony

'Minecraft' PSVR support is coming this month

The free update isn't quite ready, so there's no firm release date yet.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
38m ago
Minecraft in PS VR
Mojang/Sony

Sony said on Monday morning it has lined up a week of PlayStation VR game announcements, and it kicked off with a big one for Minecraft players. The ultra-popular sandbox game will add PSVR support later this month with a free update that’ll roll out to all PS4 players.

Mojang has been working on that since Sony gave it the green light to bring cross-platform play and the Bedrock version of Minecraft to PS4 last year. With the help of SkyBox Labs, it’s refitting the virtual reality tech it uses on other platforms for PSVR.

You’ll be able to play the entirety of Minecraft in PSVR following the update. There’ll be two main VR modes, Immersive and Living Room, along with more settings to help you adjust how the game plays to your liking.

There’s no release date for the patch just yet as Mojang and SkyBox are applying the finishing touches to the update. But if you have a PSVR headset, you’ll soon get to experience Minecraft in a whole new way.

