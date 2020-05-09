'Minecraft' PSVR support is coming this month

Sony said on Monday morning it has lined up a week of PlayStation VR game announcements, and it kicked off with a big one for Minecraft players. The ultra-popular sandbox game will add PSVR support later this month with a free update that’ll roll out to all PS4 players.

Mojang has been working on that since Sony gave it the green light to bring cross-platform play and the Bedrock version of Minecraft to PS4 last year. With the help of SkyBox Labs, it’s refitting the virtual reality tech it uses on other platforms for PSVR.