Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard releases an 'Overwatch' soundtrack that covers all 21 maps

An in-game skin challenge gets underway tomorrow too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
29m ago
Busan in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Rich, orchestral music is one of the hallmarks of Overwatch, and you can now listen to more of it outside of the game whenever you like. Blizzard has released a soundtrack album called Overwatch: Cities And Countries, which includes tunes linked to all of the core maps.

Every time you load into a match, you hear a small snippet of music that evokes the setting of the battlefield on which you’re about to play. The album is made up of full-length versions of those, with tracks for each of the 21 main maps, as well as a couple of the deathmatch arenas. The maps are set all over the world (and, in one case, on the moon), so there’s a big variety of local flavors. The jaunty, guitar-driven “Route 66” piece and the Mediterranean vibes of “Ilios” are personal favorites.

The soundtrack is on Spotify and YouTube now. You can check on a dedicated page where else you can stream it, which varies by region. If you’re looking for more cuts from the game, the main soundtrack has been on streaming platforms since 2016, and you can also check out an album from Overwatch’s resident DJ, Lúcio.

Cities And Countries isn’t the only music-related Overwatch update this week. An in-game event called Sigma’s Maestro Challenge gets underway tomorrow, in which you’ll be able to earn a cool conductor skin for the tank character. If past challenges are anything to go by, you’ll need to win nine matches to claim the skin, and there’ll probably be a couple of sprays on offer too.

