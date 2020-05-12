'Overwatch' is adding a competitive mode that doesn't require role locks

Competitive Open Queue mode is set to become a permanent feature in Overwatch. In a video address, Blizzard game director Jeff Kaplan revealed that the new arcade mode — which lets players pick a character without being restricted by the 2-2-2 split of the traditional Role Queue model — will be added as a permanent competitive fixture thanks to its popularity in some parts of the world, notably South Korea.
Kaplan says that the mode will disappear from Arcade playlists for a short while before getting a shortened season in mid-June (“but don’t hold me exactly to that date”) before disappearing again. It’ll then return as an official, permanent Competitive mode alongside Role Queue when Season 23 starts up in July.