Overwatch's new hero Echo arrives April 14th

If you’re an Overwatch fan, you’ll want to mark April 14th on your calendar. That’s when Echo, the game’s 32nd hero, will join its official roster pool.

Following the flight plan.



Echo swoops into Overwatch on April 14! pic.twitter.com/BWO8W6ivDO — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 9, 2020

As the shooter’s latest damage-dealing hero, Echo comes with a couple of nifty abilities. Her ultimate, Duplicate, allows you to copy the form and abilities of an opposing enemy hero, gaining access to their ultimate in the process. Echo can also use sticky bombs and a beam attack to quickly take out low-health heroes.