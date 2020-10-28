Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Claytechworks/Square Enix/Nintendo

Switch exclusive 'Bravely Default II' delayed to February 26th

The Square Enix RPG was supposed to arrive by the end of the year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
35m ago
Bravely Default II
Claytechworks/Square Enix/Nintendo

Bravely Default II was one of the last few Switch exclusives Nintendo had on its release calendar for the remainder of this year. That’s no longer the case — it’ll now arrive on February 26th. “More development time is necessary to ensure this RPG experience is the best it can be,” Nintendo wrote in a tweet.

Bravely Default II is the third entry in Square Enix's Bravely JRPG series -- the previous two games came out on 3DS. A new trailer shows off some Asterisks bearers that stand in the way of the four heroes. Once you defeat those enemies, you'll receive Asterisks, which will allow you to change jobs. It works in a similar way to the job system in the Final Fantasy series.

Nintendo released a demo in March and the developers collected survey responses from more than 20,000 players. Nintendo released a video that lays out some of the changes developers at Claytechworks made as a result of that feedback. They include the addition of difficulty levels, adjustments to the movement speed of monsters, a redesigned user interface and revamped controls.

In this article: bravely default, bravelydefault, bravely default 2, bravelydefault2, nintendo switch, nintendoswitch, nintendo, switch, square enix, squareenix, gaming
