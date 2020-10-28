Switch exclusive 'Bravely Default II' delayed to February 26th

Bravely Default II was one of the last few Switch exclusives Nintendo had on its release calendar for the remainder of this year. That’s no longer the case — it’ll now arrive on February 26th. “More development time is necessary to ensure this RPG experience is the best it can be,” Nintendo wrote in a tweet.

Bravely Default II is the third entry in Square Enix's Bravely JRPG series -- the previous two games came out on 3DS. A new trailer shows off some Asterisks bearers that stand in the way of the four heroes. Once you defeat those enemies, you'll receive Asterisks, which will allow you to change jobs. It works in a similar way to the job system in the Final Fantasy series.