Nintendo is cutting the price of single Joy-Cons to $40

A separate left or right controller will cost $10 less.
Nintendo Switch JoyCon controller
Nintendo is cutting the price of single Joy-Cons in the US. Starting on November 9th, you can pick up a left Neon Blue or right Neon Red Joy-Con for $40. It’s not clear whether the cut will apply to other color variants.

Since the Switch arrived in 2017, single Joy-Cons have cost $50. A pair of the controllers would typically set you back $80, so you can save quite a bit if you just need one of them. Nintendo recently announced a price cut in Japan too. From November 6th, a solo Joy-Con will cost about $36 there, down from $43.

A single Joy-Con could be useful for folks who want to play games with more people in their household. You only need one of the controllers to play certain multiplayer titles like Overcooked 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

If you’d really rather stick with Nintendo’s own Switch controllers instead of opting for a third-party one, this is a welcome change. However, there have been widespread reports of Joy-Con drift issues, which cause the analog sticks to register non-existent inputs. Nintendo has reportedly been repairing affected controllers for free, but there are multiple ongoing class-action lawsuits against the company over the matter.

