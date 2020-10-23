Nintendo is cutting the price of single Joy-Cons to $40

Nintendo is cutting the price of single Joy-Cons in the US. Starting on November 9th, you can pick up a left Neon Blue or right Neon Red Joy-Con for $40. It’s not clear whether the cut will apply to other color variants.

Since the Switch arrived in 2017, single Joy-Cons have cost $50. A pair of the controllers would typically set you back $80, so you can save quite a bit if you just need one of them. Nintendo recently announced a price cut in Japan too. From November 6th, a solo Joy-Con will cost about $36 there, down from $43.