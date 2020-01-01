Nintendo makes vague apology for Joy-Con drift issues

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa apologized for problems with the Switch’s Joy-Cons during a recent Q&A. Furukawa acknowledged a class-action lawsuit filed in the US over Joy-Con issues, which complainants say causes the controller’s analog sticks to register non-existent input and cause “drifting.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers regarding Joy-Con,” Furukawa said. He didn’t address the drift issue, citing the pending lawsuit as a reason he couldn’t further comment. “We will do our best to ensure that our customers can use our services and products with peace of mind,” Furukawa said.