'Overcooked: All You Can Eat' offers next-gen remasters with new features

There’ll be more than 200 kitchens (or levels) and more than 120 chef characters to pick from. Overcooked veterans will have more stuff to check out as well, with seven new levels, more chefs and skins for every character. If you can overcome all the kitchen chaos, you can earn new trophies and achievements.
Overcooked: All You Can Eat includes overhauled visuals, with 4K resolution and 60 frames-per-second options, as well as faster loading times. The development team rebuilt the first game using the Overcooked 2 engine.
For the first time, you can play the original Overcooked online with your friends and other folks. It won’t matter if you all have the same console either, as Overcooked: All You Can Eat will include cross-play multiplayer. Those are solid updates, as Overcooked is all about co-op play, and the more games that offer cross-play, the better.
Ghost Town and publisher Team17 noted the bundle will have more accessibility options and an assist mode. You’ll be able to skip levels, increase the time limit on a given stage and give yourself more time to fulfill orders before they time out. There will also be color-blindness options, “a scalable user interface” and “dyslexic-friendly text.”
There’s no release date as yet, in part because Sony and Microsoft have yet to reveal exactly when PS5 and Xbox Series X will go on sale beyond sometime this holiday season. When it does come out, you’ll have the option of picking up Overcooked: All You Can Eat either digitally or as a physical edition.
