'Overcooked: All You Can Eat' offers next-gen remasters with new features

Overcooked: All You Can Eat includes overhauled visuals, with 4K resolution and 60 frames-per-second options, as well as faster loading times. The development team rebuilt the first game using the Overcooked 2 engine.

For the first time, you can play the original Overcooked online with your friends and other folks. It won’t matter if you all have the same console either, as Overcooked: All You Can Eat will include cross-play multiplayer. Those are solid updates, as Overcooked is all about co-op play, and the more games that offer cross-play, the better.

Ghost Town and publisher Team17 noted the bundle will have more accessibility options and an assist mode. You’ll be able to skip levels, increase the time limit on a given stage and give yourself more time to fulfill orders before they time out. There will also be color-blindness options, “a scalable user interface” and “dyslexic-friendly text.”

There’s no release date as yet, in part because Sony and Microsoft have yet to reveal exactly when PS5 and Xbox Series X will go on sale beyond sometime this holiday season. When it does come out, you’ll have the option of picking up Overcooked: All You Can Eat either digitally or as a physical edition.