Twitch adds a news and events channel just in time for Summer Game Fest

Twitch has created a new home for gaming-related news. Dubbed Twitch Gaming, the company says the channel will feature game reveals, developer interviews and Twitch drops, with the platform's streamers presenting the content. One of the first things it will air is a Valorant tournament the weekend of the game's launch on June 2nd.

Also planned is exclusive coverage related to the ongoing Summer Game Fest. Twitch says it's partnering with developers like Blizzard and CD Projekt Red to facilitate that part of its schedule. Among other things, there will also be a game jam that starts on June 26th. At each stage, the site's users will be able to co-stream the channel's content to share the moment with their fanbase.