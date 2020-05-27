Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Twitch

Twitch adds a news and events channel just in time for Summer Game Fest

You can follow the channel starting today.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Twitch Gaming
Twitch

Twitch has created a new home for gaming-related news. Dubbed Twitch Gaming, the company says the channel will feature game reveals, developer interviews and Twitch drops, with the platform's streamers presenting the content. One of the first things it will air is a Valorant tournament the weekend of the game's launch on June 2nd

Also planned is exclusive coverage related to the ongoing Summer Game Fest. Twitch says it's partnering with developers like Blizzard and CD Projekt Red to facilitate that part of its schedule. Among other things, there will also be a game jam that starts on June 26th. At each stage, the site's users will be able to co-stream the channel's content to share the moment with their fanbase.  

The fact that Twitch is launching a channel dedicated to gaming might raise some eyebrows, but it's a reminder that the company has diversified beyond the medium in recent years. For example, in March, Twitch started working with Bandsintown to give musicians fast-tracked access to its monetization systems. A recent Bloomberg report said the company also plans to expand into reality TV production. With so many different things on its plate at the moment, Twitch may have felt it was time to get back to its roots and create a place where it could highlight what's going on in the gaming scene. 

