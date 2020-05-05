Twitch is working on 'live and interactive' reality TV shows

Amazon is working on more interactive games for streaming, as well as releasing its own premium titles like Crucible and New World, but what else can separate Twitch in an increasingly competitive streaming market? Bloomberg reports that the company is seeking pitches for “unscripted” television shows (read: reality TV) targeting male gamers between 18 - 24, and the 18-24 age group more generally.

According to the document they saw, game shows, dating shows or talk shows that can be produced on a budget of $50,000 - $250,000 per week are preferred. That should make for something better than your average video podcast on YouTube or multi-window Zoom chat, but isn’t in the ballpark of most traditional shows.