Amazon details the war mechanics of its 'New World' MMO

Amazon’s New World MMO will apparently have an intricately detailed war system, based on the company’s latest post about the game. As part of New World’s Developer Diary Series, Amazon has revealed how players will be able to wage war against each other and showed off the siege platforms and traps they can use.

A faction can only declare war against another if it has weakened a territory enough, the post reads, and wars will be scheduled to avoid raiding and fighting during inconvenient hours for participants. The game will beam players to the battlefield from wherever they are when the time comes for battle. And once they’ve arrived, they need to capture three Rally Points in front of the defenders’ fort if they’re the ones attacking before they can breach the fort gates and capture the territory.