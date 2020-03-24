Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Bandsintown helps musicians make money with Twitch concerts

Artists might still make a living while COVID-19 keeps them at home.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
8m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Uli Deck/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bandsintown wants to help musicians pull in money during the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to promoting their shows. The discovery service is giving artists free, "fast-tracked" access to Twitch's monetization systems to help them generate money from livestreamed concerts. If all goes well, they'll quickly get affiliate status on Twitch and thus make money from subscriptions and bit donations. Performers will need to have 2,000 or more Bandsintown followers and a link to their Twitch channel in their Bandsintown profile. After filling out a form, they should get affiliate status in two to five business days.

This isn't as ideal as getting partner status, and the odds are that an artist will want more than subscriptions and bits to generate income (such as direct donations or a Patreon account). It's a start, though, and it could be particularly helpful to up-and-comers that don't have the luxury of waiting for live venues to re-open their doors.

In this article: amazon, art, bandsintown, concert, coronavirus, covid-19, entertainment, gear, internet, livestreaming, music, musicians, services, streaming, twitch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack

Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack

View
NASA wants students' help designing tech for the Moon and Mars

NASA wants students' help designing tech for the Moon and Mars

View
CBS offers a free month of All Access so you can binge-watch 'Picard'

CBS offers a free month of All Access so you can binge-watch 'Picard'

View
Citroën's new EV is a tiny two-seater that only costs $22 a month

Citroën's new EV is a tiny two-seater that only costs $22 a month

View
'Gwent: The Witcher Card Game' finally arrives on Android

'Gwent: The Witcher Card Game' finally arrives on Android

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr