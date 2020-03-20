Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Roberto Finizio via Getty Images

Bandsintown will help artists promote livestreams

Get notified when your favorite bands are "performing."
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
51m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Roberto Finizio via Getty Images

As musicians cancel concerts due to the coronavirus, bands like the Dropkick Murphys are turning to livestreams as a way to connect with fans and potentially recoup some of the money they're losing. Today, the concert-discovery app Bandsintown announced a new Watch Live feature that will let artists send push notifications when they livestream shows. Bandsintown is also launching its own Twitch channel.

The Watch Live feature will be available for free on the Bandsintown For Artists platform next week. The push notifications will appear in the Bandsintown app, and other platforms that use its event listings, like Facebook and Instagram Stories.

The new Bandsintown Live Twitch channel will raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will provide financial relief to artists and music industry professionals impacted by the pandemic. Bandsintown Live hosted its first performance today, with DJ and producer Black Coffee, and next week, it will host a multi-day Live Music Marathon.

"Artists and fans are already missing the tribal experience that live shows create. We all must do whatever we can to keep that feeling alive as well as help artists in these difficult times," said Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown. "WATCH LIVE and a new Bandsintown Live music channel on Twitch are the first of many new initiatives from Bandsintown."

Via: The Verge
Source: Bandsintown (1), (2)
In this article: av, bandsintown, bandsintown live, concerts, coronavirus, covid-19, entertainment, fund, fundraiser, internet, live stream, live streaming, music industry, musicians, push notifications, twitch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

View
VW’s e-BULLI concepts shows how your classic van can become an EV

VW’s e-BULLI concepts shows how your classic van can become an EV

View
F1 drivers will compete in a virtual grand prix series

F1 drivers will compete in a virtual grand prix series

View
NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

View
Sony says the 'overwhelming majority' of PS4 titles will work on PS5

Sony says the 'overwhelming majority' of PS4 titles will work on PS5

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr