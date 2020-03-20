Bandsintown will help artists promote livestreams

The Watch Live feature will be available for free on the Bandsintown For Artists platform next week. The push notifications will appear in the Bandsintown app, and other platforms that use its event listings, like Facebook and Instagram Stories.

The new Bandsintown Live Twitch channel will raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will provide financial relief to artists and music industry professionals impacted by the pandemic. Bandsintown Live hosted its first performance today, with DJ and producer Black Coffee, and next week, it will host a multi-day Live Music Marathon.

"Artists and fans are already missing the tribal experience that live shows create. We all must do whatever we can to keep that feeling alive as well as help artists in these difficult times," said Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown. "WATCH LIVE and a new Bandsintown Live music channel on Twitch are the first of many new initiatives from Bandsintown."