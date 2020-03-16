Dropkick Murphys will livestream a St. Patrick’s Day show with no audience

Musicians streaming concerts isn't really anything new. YouTube has been streaming Coachella performances for years, and Apple and Amazon have livestreamed concerts and festivals. But those usually have in-person audiences too.

Despite all we've heard about sports games potentially happening without spectators, this is one of the first, if not the first, major "no attendees" concert due to the coronavirus outbreak. It may encourage other musicians, whose tours have effectively come to a halt, to get creative with reaching their audiences.

In the meantime, you can catch the Dropkick Murphys show on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook tomorrow. They'll start things off in Boston at 7pm ET. As the band wrote on its website, "the show must go on!!!"